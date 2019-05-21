LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 768, 7328

Evening: 179, 7472

Fantasy 5: 20, 21, 30, 33, 39

Double Play: 18, 25, 35, 36, 39

Wednesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 7, 9, 10, 11, 24, 26, 28, 29, 35, 37, 48, 49, 50, 54, 56, 60, 65, 68, 71, 75, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: 4, J, 2, 9, 3

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/05/21/michigan-lottery-numbers/39502747/