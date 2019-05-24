Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, May 24
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 393, 1134
Evening: 096, 1643
Fantasy 5: 6, 13, 16, 18, 39
Double Play: 2, 15, 18, 28, 32
Saturday jackpot: $183K
Keno: 3, 13, 22, 26, 28, 35, 37, 39, 43, 44, 45, 47, 53, 54, 59, 60, 61, 66, 69, 70, 77, 78
Poker Lotto: 8♣, K♥, Q♠, 4♥, 3♦
Mega Millions: 14, 41, 44, 56, 62; 10
Friday jackpot: $393M
