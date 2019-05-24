LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 393, 1134

Evening: 096, 1643

Fantasy 5: 6, 13, 16, 18, 39

Double Play: 2, 15, 18, 28, 32

Saturday jackpot: $183K

Keno: 3, 13, 22, 26, 28, 35, 37, 39, 43, 44, 45, 47, 53, 54, 59, 60, 61, 66, 69, 70, 77, 78

Poker Lotto: 8, K, Q, 4, 3

Mega Millions: 14, 41, 44, 56, 62; 10

Friday jackpot: $393M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/05/24/michigan-lottery-numbers/39515021/