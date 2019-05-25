Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, May 25
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 15-18-32-42-45-47
Estimated jackpot: $6.9 million
Poker Lotto: QC-AD-5C-2H-8H
Midday Daily 3: 5-5-3
Midday Daily 4:1-0-6-6
Daily 3: 7-0-3
Daily 4: 5-0-5-9
Fantasy 5: 04-08-23-25-28
Estimated jackpot: $183,000
Keno: 02-03-08-14-15-20-25-27-32-34-40-46-51-52-54-55-59-71-73-75-79-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $418 million
Powerball: 01-02-39-43-66, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3
