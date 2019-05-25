LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 15-18-32-42-45-47

Estimated jackpot: $6.9 million

Poker Lotto: QC-AD-5C-2H-8H

Midday Daily 3: 5-5-3

Midday Daily 4:1-0-6-6

Daily 3: 7-0-3

Daily 4: 5-0-5-9

Fantasy 5: 04-08-23-25-28

Estimated jackpot: $183,000

Keno: 02-03-08-14-15-20-25-27-32-34-40-46-51-52-54-55-59-71-73-75-79-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $418 million

Powerball: 01-02-39-43-66, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3

