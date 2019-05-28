Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, May 28
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 882, 5719
Evening: 787, 0972
Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 9, 20, 24
Double Play: 10, 16, 34, 36, 38
Wednesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 7, 9, 13, 18, 20, 23, 26, 28, 35, 43, 46, 49, 56, 57, 59, 63, 68, 71, 76, 77, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 4♠, 5♥, 10♥, 3♦, 6♦
Mega Millions: 9, 21, 34, 42, 50; 21
Friday jackpot: $444M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/05/28/michigan-lottery-numbers/39523305/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.