LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 882, 5719

Evening: 787, 0972

Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 9, 20, 24

Double Play: 10, 16, 34, 36, 38

Wednesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 7, 9, 13, 18, 20, 23, 26, 28, 35, 43, 46, 49, 56, 57, 59, 63, 68, 71, 76, 77, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 4, 5, 10, 3, 6

Mega Millions: 9, 21, 34, 42, 50; 21

Friday jackpot: $444M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/05/28/michigan-lottery-numbers/39523305/