Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, May 29
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 669, 4485
Evening: 824, 0243
Fantasy 5: 16, 26, 28, 34, 35
Double Play: 1, 5, 20, 36, 38
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 2, 7, 16, 21, 22, 31, 34, 39, 47, 49, 53, 56, 57, 61, 67, 68, 69, 71, 72, 74, 80
Poker Lotto: 3♦, Q♥, 4♣, 8♣, 9♦
Classic Lotto: 5, 6, 11, 26, 40, 41
Double Play: 5, 9, 15, 35, 40, 46
Saturday jackpot: $7.45M
Powerball: 3, 32, 34, 42, 61; 7
Saturday jackpot: $350M
