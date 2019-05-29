LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 669, 4485

Evening: 824, 0243

Fantasy 5: 16, 26, 28, 34, 35

Double Play: 1, 5, 20, 36, 38

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 2, 7, 16, 21, 22, 31, 34, 39, 47, 49, 53, 56, 57, 61, 67, 68, 69, 71, 72, 74, 80

Poker Lotto: 3, Q, 4, 8, 9

Classic Lotto: 5, 6, 11, 26, 40, 41

Double Play: 5, 9, 15, 35, 40, 46

Saturday jackpot: $7.45M

Powerball: 3, 32, 34, 42, 61; 7

Saturday jackpot: $350M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/05/29/michigan-lottery-numbers/39527713/