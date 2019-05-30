LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 953, 9064

Evening: 334, 7345

Fantasy 5: 10, 12, 14, 30, 38

Double Play: 1, 13, 17, 30, 39

Friday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 4, 7, 13, 16, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 30, 38, 51, 54, 58, 60, 63, 64, 71, 74, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 10, 2, 4, 7, A

Lucky for Life: 7, 17, 18, 19, 39; 9

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/05/30/michigan-lottery-numbers/39531761/