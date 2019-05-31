Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, May 31
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 405, 8322
Evening: 671, 4372
Fantasy 5: 6, 12, 17, 32, 37
Double Play: 1, 19, 23, 25, 27
Saturday jackpot: $118K
Keno: 1, 4, 6, 12, 13, 16, 20, 22, 24, 32, 35, 37, 38, 44, 48, 57, 58, 59, 63, 65, 74, 78
Poker Lotto: 3♥, 2♣, 9♦, 5♥, 2♥
Mega Millions: 7, 8, 26, 65, 67; 4
Friday jackpot: $444M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/05/31/michigan-lottery-numbers/39535027/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.