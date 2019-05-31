LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 405, 8322

Evening: 671, 4372

Fantasy 5: 6, 12, 17, 32, 37

Double Play: 1, 19, 23, 25, 27

Saturday jackpot: $118K

Keno: 1, 4, 6, 12, 13, 16, 20, 22, 24, 32, 35, 37, 38, 44, 48, 57, 58, 59, 63, 65, 74, 78

Poker Lotto: 3, 2, 9, 5, 2

Mega Millions: 7, 8, 26, 65, 67; 4

Friday jackpot: $444M

