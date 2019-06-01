LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 02-04-05-17-25-37

Estimated jackpot: $7.45 million

Poker Lotto: 5C-6C-2D-3D-4H

Midday Daily 3: 8-8-1

Midday Daily 4: 3-5-5-3

Daily 3: 1-4-0

Daily 4: 4-5-8-3

Fantasy 5: 02-04-24-34-39

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

Keno: 02-03-08-10-12-19-20-22-24-27-30-40-55-62-66-68-69-70-71-72-73-75

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $475 million

Powerball: 06-15-34-45-52, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

