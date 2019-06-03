LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 060, 5914

Evening: 675, 3845

Fantasy 5: 12, 13, 18, 21, 24

Double Play: 10, 15, 24, 32, 37

Tuesday jackpot: $221K

Keno: 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 27, 38, 42, 47, 50, 53, 56, 58, 60, 64, 73, 75, 77

Poker Lotto: 10, 4, 7, Q, A

