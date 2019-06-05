Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, June 5
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 888, 8365
Evening: 274, 6968
Fantasy 5: 5, 14, 22, 28, 32
Double Play: 3, 9, 10, 13, 21
Thursday jackpot: $333K
Keno: 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 24, 26, 27, 30, 38, 45, 48, 52, 59, 61, 62, 64, 77, 78
Poker Lotto: 5♥, 2♥, 6♣, 7♥, 9♦
Classic Lotto: 5, 16, 20, 34, 39, 45
Double Play: 16, 28, 29, 33, 35, 38
Saturday jackpot: $8.1M
