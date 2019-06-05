LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 888, 8365

Evening: 274, 6968

Fantasy 5: 5, 14, 22, 28, 32

Double Play: 3, 9, 10, 13, 21

Thursday jackpot: $333K

Keno: 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 24, 26, 27, 30, 38, 45, 48, 52, 59, 61, 62, 64, 77, 78

Poker Lotto: 5, 2, 6, 7, 9

Classic Lotto: 5, 16, 20, 34, 39, 45

Double Play: 16, 28, 29, 33, 35, 38

Saturday jackpot: $8.1M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/06/05/michigan-lottery-numbers/39548905/