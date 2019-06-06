LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 388, 5909

Evening: 480, 9748

Fantasy 5: 8, 17, 20, 21, 26

Double Play: 10, 12, 29, 30, 39

Friday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 5, 8, 13, 16, 17, 19, 22, 26, 31, 32, 34, 37, 38, 42, 46, 53, 64, 69, 72, 74, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: A, 4, Q, 8, 4

