LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 927, 9874

Evening: 426, 1276

Fantasy 5: 1, 8, 14, 30, 38

Double Play: 4, 9, 16, 31, 33

Saturday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 4, 6, 15, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 28, 30, 37, 39, 44, 45, 51, 53, 55, 56, 64, 65, 75

Poker Lotto: 7, Q, A, 2, 9

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/06/07/michigan-lottery-numbers/39557707/