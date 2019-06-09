LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Saturday: 

Classic Lotto 47:16-21-28-40-41-43

Estimated jackpot: $8.1 million

Poker Lotto: KC-AC-QS-2H-9H

Midday Daily 3: 0-3-7

Midday Daily 4: 9-3-6-5

Daily 3: 6-1-2

Daily 4: 8-4-9-2

Fantasy 5: 06-08-11-23-25

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno: 01-02-16-23-31-32-37-45-51-52-55-61-65-66-68-69-70-72-75-76-78-80

