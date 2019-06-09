Michigan lottery numbers for Saturday, June 8
These numbers were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47:16-21-28-40-41-43
Estimated jackpot: $8.1 million
Poker Lotto: KC-AC-QS-2H-9H
Midday Daily 3: 0-3-7
Midday Daily 4: 9-3-6-5
Daily 3: 6-1-2
Daily 4: 8-4-9-2
Fantasy 5: 06-08-11-23-25
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno: 01-02-16-23-31-32-37-45-51-52-55-61-65-66-68-69-70-72-75-76-78-80
