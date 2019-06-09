LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 963, 8095

Evening: 407, 5777

Fantasy 5: 2, 8, 13, 15, 21

Double Play: 11, 14, 26, 29, 32

Monday jackpot: $116K

Keno: 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 12, 14, 21, 25, 37, 51, 53, 55, 56, 57, 60, 61, 63, 66, 70, 73, 79

Poker Lotto: 8, 5, A, 6, 9

