Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, June 10
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 192, 9460
Evening: 450, 9726
Fantasy 5: 6, 16, 35, 38, 39
Double Play: 3, 28, 31, 38, 39
Monday jackpot: $145K
Keno: 3, 6, 7, 8, 13, 15, 16, 23, 26, 27, 29, 31, 32, 39, 42, 44, 46, 51, 64, 65, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: 6♦, 7♥, 9♠, K♦, 9♥
Lucky for Life: 26, 34, 39, 40, 43; 11
