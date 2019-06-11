LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 659, 6534

Evening: 763, 2457

Fantasy 5: 4, 8, 21, 22, 26

Double Play: 2, 7, 15, 33, 37

Wednesday jackpot: $179K

Keno: 4, 9, 12, 13, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 36, 41, 42, 44, 47, 48, 54, 55, 57, 67, 72, 74, 77

Poker Lotto: 6, Q, Q, 6, A

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/06/11/michigan-lottery-numbers/39571745/