LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 191, 4504

Evening: 616, 9473

Fantasy 5: 12, 19, 25, 31, 36

Double Play: 11, 12, 23, 28, 37

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 5, 7, 10, 13, 15, 20, 22, 23, 24, 27, 31, 32, 33, 40, 50, 53, 60, 71, 73, 75, 78

Poker Lotto: 3, 2, 9, 6, Q

Classic Lotto: 10, 16, 17, 28, 31, 45

Double Play: 1, 14, 27, 30, 37, 38

Saturday jackpot: $8.75M

Powerball: 5, 35, 38, 42, 57; 13

Saturday jackpot: $79M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/06/13/michigan-lottery-numbers/39576903/