These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 238, 5926

Evening: 383, 8151

Fantasy 5: 2, 7, 21, 23, 28

Fantasy 5 Double Play: 7, 11, 14, 29, 30

- Sunday jackpot: $115K

Lotto 47: 1, 5, 9, 16, 19, 40

Lotto 47 Double Play: 4, 8, 21, 38, 41, 43

- Wednesday jackpot:$9.1M

Keno: 2, 5, 9, 16, 17, 19, 21, 30, 32, 33, 43, 47, 50, 51, 54, 57, 62, 70, 72, 79, 80

Powerball: 8, 11, 14, 16, 49

- Powerball: 14

- Power Play: 3

