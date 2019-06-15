Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, June 15th
These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 238, 5926
Evening: 383, 8151
Fantasy 5: 2, 7, 21, 23, 28
Fantasy 5 Double Play: 7, 11, 14, 29, 30
- Sunday jackpot: $115K
Lotto 47: 1, 5, 9, 16, 19, 40
Lotto 47 Double Play: 4, 8, 21, 38, 41, 43
- Wednesday jackpot:$9.1M
Keno: 2, 5, 9, 16, 17, 19, 21, 30, 32, 33, 43, 47, 50, 51, 54, 57, 62, 70, 72, 79, 80
Powerball: 8, 11, 14, 16, 49
- Powerball: 14
- Power Play: 3
