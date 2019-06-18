Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, June 18
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 055, 1374
Evening: 639, 9120
Fantasy 5: 3, 6, 8, 26, 33
Double Play: 3, 15, 21, 31, 34
Tuesday jackpot: $217K
Keno: 3, 10, 13, 16, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, 39, 41, 46, 47, 50, 52, 53, 57, 59, 62, 64, 74, 76
Poker Lotto: 3♠, 8♦, 9♥, 3♣, 7♣
Mega Millions: 12, 14, 22, 24, 48; 21
Tuesday jackpot: $50M
