These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 972, 0172

Evening: 854, 0401

Fantasy 5: 1, 14, 20, 33, 38

Double Play: 2, 3, 9, 4, 25

Tuesday jackpot: $178K

Keno: 1, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 23, 24, 26, 31, 33, 34, 37, 40, 54, 55, 57, 60, 63, 71, 74, 79

Poker Lotto: 3, 8, J, 4, 10

Lucky for Life: 3, 25, 29, 40, 47; 8

