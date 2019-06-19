Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, June 19
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 396, 5685
Evening: 336, 2591
Fantasy 5: 7, 12, 15, 16, 34
Double Play: 21, 23, 24, 31, 32
Thursday jackpot: $274K
Keno: 1, 3, 4, 18, 22, 28, 32, 35, 39, 40, 42, 44, 52, 53, 62, 65, 67, 68, 74, 75, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: 6♠, 8♥, Q♠, K♠, 7♥
Classic Lotto: 3, 18, 27, 38, 44, 47
Double Play: 5, 9, 15, 18, 42, 43
Saturday jackpot: $9.45M
Powerball: ;
Wednesday jackpot: $92M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/06/19/michigan-lottery-numbers/39604685/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.