These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 965, 2589

Evening: 316, 9201

Fantasy 5: 1, 22, 24, 27, 33

Double Play: 2, 17, 25, 33, 34

Friday jackpot: $326K

Keno: 5, 8, 11, 12, 15, 19, 28, 29, 31, 33, 37, 39, 43, 44, 47, 49, 50, 55, 69, 71, 77, 80

Poker Lotto: 5, 10, 10, K, 4

Lucky for Life: 13, 30, 33, 39, 43; 4

