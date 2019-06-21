LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 027, 5408

Evening: 659, 5822

Fantasy 5: 4, 11, 21, 28, 38

Double Play: 6, 11, 23, 26, 27

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 7, 12, 13, 17, 20, 26, 29, 32, 37, 44, 45, 47, 52, 53, 55, 57, 59, 64, 71, 72, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: K, 5, 9, 9, 3

