Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 02-22-23-24-36-42

Estimated jackpot: $9.45 million

Poker Lotto: KS-3D-4D-10D-6S

Midday Daily 3: 1-8-7

Midday Daily 4: 4-5-2-7

Daily 3: 3-8-7

Daily 4: 4-1-9-2

Fantasy 5: 05-06-10-36-38

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 03-05-15-17-22-23-26-28-29-31-38-40-41-42-51-52-66-67-70-75-76-77

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Powerball: 03-06-11-14-66, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

