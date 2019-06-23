LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 782, 4676

Evening: 525, 6953

Fantasy 5: 6, 19, 26, 27, 37

Double Play: 7, 17, 18, 28, 36

Sunday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 7, 12, 13, 15, 17, 22, 38, 39, 42, 46, 48, 51, 53, 55, 62, 65, 67, 71, 74, 77, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 8, K, 9, 4, Q

