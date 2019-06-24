LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 929, 7017

Evening: 504, 0270

Fantasy 5: 14, 15, 19, 36, 38

Double Play: 3, 4, 18, 23, 31

Tuesday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 3, 5, 16, 19, 21, 27, 36, 40, 42, 45, 46, 54, 56, 60, 64, 69, 73, 74, 75, 77, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: A, 5, 8, 6, 7

Lucky for Life: 3, 17, 21, 23, 44; 2

