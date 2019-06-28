LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 685, 2679

Evening: 335, 0914

Fantasy 5: 7, 14, 23, 24, 37

Double Play: 5, 11, 22, 25, 35

Friday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 13, 15, 23, 24, 30, 35, 37, 41, 42, 44, 46, 47, 53, 54, 59, 63, 64, 65, 68, 69, 72

Poker Lotto: 7, 10, 6, 2, 10

Lucky for Life: 14, 16, 19, 23, 27; 14

