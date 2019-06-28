Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, June 27
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 685, 2679
Evening: 335, 0914
Fantasy 5: 7, 14, 23, 24, 37
Double Play: 5, 11, 22, 25, 35
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 13, 15, 23, 24, 30, 35, 37, 41, 42, 44, 46, 47, 53, 54, 59, 63, 64, 65, 68, 69, 72
Poker Lotto: 7♣, 10♠, 6♣, 2♥, 10♥
Lucky for Life: 14, 16, 19, 23, 27; 14
