These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 412, 5888

Evening: 924, 7923

Fantasy 5: 12, 13, 28, 30, 32

Double Play: 2, 14, 24, 34, 35

Wednesday jackpot: $142K

Keno: 1, 3, 5, 9, 12, 20, 25, 29, 43, 46, 51, 55, 59, 63, 66, 67, 68, 71, 76, 77, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 4, 10, 5, J, 2

