These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 746, 8622

Evening: 287, 7196

Fantasy 5: 5, 7, 24, 35, 38

Double Play: 5, 8, 21, 26, 36

Thursday jackpot: $218K

Keno: 6, 12, 15, 17, 18, 21, 30, 32, 33, 36, 45, 46, 47, 49, 52, 56, 61, 65, 66, 75, 77, 79

Poker Lotto: 3, J, A, 3, 2

Classic Lotto: 5, 13, 14, 18, 19, 40

Double Play: 6, 13, 24, 27, 44, 45

Saturday jackpot: $10.95M

Powerball: 40, 43, 45, 50, 61; 25

Wednesday jackpot: $150M

