These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 203, 5005

Evening: 400, 9806

Fantasy 5: 9, 13, 21, 29, 36

Double Play: 3, 18, 19, 25, 34

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 8, 9, 24, 25, 31, 34, 35, 37, 39, 41, 42, 46, 48, 49, 50, 51, 54, 56, 66, 72, 75

Poker Lotto: 2, J, 3, Q, 5

Mega Millions: 6, 38, 47, 57, 63; 12

Friday jackpot: $95M

