Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, July 6:

Classic Lotto 47: 13-22-28-35-36-44

Estimated jackpot: $10.95 million

Poker Lotto: JD-KH-6D-9H-10H

Midday Daily 3: 9-2-9

Midday Daily 4: 4-5-2-9

Daily 3: 1-0-3

Daily 4: 5-1-0-2

Fantasy 5: 07-10-17-19-38

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 02-04-07-10-14-15-18-22-24-27-34-35-36-41-49-60-61-63-64-65-72-74

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $107 million

Powerball: 04-08-23-46-65, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

