These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 698, 2393

Evening: 379, 7522

Fantasy 5: 7, 10, 12, 31, 33

Double Play: 7, 8, 28, 32, 35

Monday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 6, 10, 15, 17, 19, 27, 29, 32, 34, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, 45, 46, 51, 60, 68, 77, 78

Poker Lotto: A, 3, 8, J, A

