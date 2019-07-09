LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 366, 7022

Evening: 043, 6076

Fantasy 5: 18, 20, 28, 33, 38

Double Play: 1, 3, 7, 17, 28

Tuesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 3, 4, 6, 7, 14, 16, 18, 26, 32, 34, 41, 42, 47, 48, 53, 54, 57, 63, 67, 71, 76, 77

Poker Lotto: 8, A, A, 6, 2

Lucky for Life: 11, 16, 18, 23, 37; 7

