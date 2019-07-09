LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 867, 8998

Evening: 036, 7527

Fantasy 5: 2, 9, 18, 25, 35

Double Play: 12, 15, 17, 18, 19

Wednesday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 4, 7, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 23, 27, 37, 39, 42, 45, 47, 52, 53, 54, 57, 67, 71, 74, 79

Poker Lotto: 3, J, K, A, 9

Mega Millions: 12, 26, 40, 48, 64; 1

Tuesday jackpot: $107M

