These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 250, 1794

Evening: 388, 7619

Fantasy 5: 1, 25, 29, 34, 37

Double Play: 10, 14, 19, 21, 22

Thursday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 2, 4, 8, 10, 15, 18, 20, 36, 38, 44, 50, 54, 59, 61, 62, 66, 68, 73, 74, 76, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 5, 4, 8, 9, K

Classic Lotto: 11, 18, 24, 39, 40, 45

Double Play: 4, 7, 8, 15, 28, 43

Saturday jackpot: $11.35M

