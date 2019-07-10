Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, July 10
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 250, 1794
Evening: 388, 7619
Fantasy 5: 1, 25, 29, 34, 37
Double Play: 10, 14, 19, 21, 22
Thursday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 2, 4, 8, 10, 15, 18, 20, 36, 38, 44, 50, 54, 59, 61, 62, 66, 68, 73, 74, 76, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 5♥, 4♥, 8♦, 9♣, K♥
Classic Lotto: 11, 18, 24, 39, 40, 45
Double Play: 4, 7, 8, 15, 28, 43
Saturday jackpot: $11.35M
