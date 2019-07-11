LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 964, 6297

Evening: 453, 7329

Fantasy 5: 8, 14, 25, 35, 39

Double Play: 1, 4, 7, 19, 29

Friday jackpot: $170K

Keno: 1, 6, 11, 18, 21, 24, 28, 32, 33, 35, 36, 41, 44, 49, 53, 55, 58, 59, 60, 62, 75, 78

Poker Lotto: 9, 5, A, 2, 7

Lucky for Life: 5, 19, 23, 26, 42; 13

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/07/11/michigan-lottery-numbers/39679583/