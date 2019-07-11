Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, July 11
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 964, 6297
Evening: 453, 7329
Fantasy 5: 8, 14, 25, 35, 39
Double Play: 1, 4, 7, 19, 29
Friday jackpot: $170K
Keno: 1, 6, 11, 18, 21, 24, 28, 32, 33, 35, 36, 41, 44, 49, 53, 55, 58, 59, 60, 62, 75, 78
Poker Lotto: 9♦, 5♥, A♠, 2♦, 7♦
Lucky for Life: 5, 19, 23, 26, 42; 13
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/07/11/michigan-lottery-numbers/39679583/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.