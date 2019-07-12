LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 598, 7050

Evening: 489, 0072

Fantasy 5: 2, 9, 10, 14, 36

Double Play: 9, 22, 27, 29, 37

Saturday jackpot: $210K

Keno: 2, 3, 7, 11, 12, 16, 17, 21, 22, 25, 30, 34, 40, 45, 46, 52, 54, 61, 67, 71, 76, 80

Poker Lotto: K, 4, Q, 8, K

