Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, July 13:

Classic Lotto: 47 04-06-19-37-39-40

Estimated jackpot: $11.7 million

Poker Lotto: KD-JS-3C-3S-8S

Midday Daily 3: 9-3-1

Midday Daily 4: 6-7-8-6

Daily 3: 0-3-2

Daily 4: 0-1-5-4

Fantasy 5: 03-04-12-17-23

Estimated jackpot: $210,000

Keno: 02-03-05-22-23-25-28-29-33-38-40-45-46-48-50-53-54-56-60-65-74-75

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Powerball: 13-23-32-35-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

