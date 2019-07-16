LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 999, 2311

Evening: 206, 3757

Fantasy 5: 8, 11, 18, 27, 35

Double Play: 18, 19, 24, 26, 39

Tuesday jackpot: $365K

Keno: 1, 4, 5, 6, 17, 18, 29, 30, 36, 44, 53, 56, 57, 63, 64, 67, 68, 69, 74, 78, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: K, 5, J, A, A

Lucky for Life: 3, 14, 18, 19, 32; 4

