Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, July 16
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 717, 7708
Evening: 463, 3404
Fantasy 5: 2, 12, 24, 27, 39
Double Play: 6, 13, 15, 25, 39
Wednesday jackpot: $431K
Keno: 2, 12, 21, 22, 25, 28, 30, 32, 33, 34, 39, 40, 42, 45, 52, 58, 59, 62, 65, 66, 68, 76
Poker Lotto: 7♦, 9♣, 9♠, 4♦, 10♦
Mega Millions: 8, 16, 31, 48, 52; 23
Tuesday jackpot: $137M
