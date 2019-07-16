LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 717, 7708

Evening: 463, 3404

Fantasy 5: 2, 12, 24, 27, 39

Double Play: 6, 13, 15, 25, 39

Wednesday jackpot: $431K

Keno: 2, 12, 21, 22, 25, 28, 30, 32, 33, 34, 39, 40, 42, 45, 52, 58, 59, 62, 65, 66, 68, 76

Poker Lotto: 7, 9, 9, 4, 10

Mega Millions: 8, 16, 31, 48, 52; 23

Tuesday jackpot: $137M

