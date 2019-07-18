LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 142, 9360

Evening: 404, 3816

Fantasy 5: 4, 8, 11, 31, 37

Double Play: 6, 22, 26, 29, 36

Thursday jackpot: $509K

Keno: 1, 2, 7, 9, 10, 13, 17, 18, 25, 32, 34, 36, 40, 43, 53, 59, 60, 67, 71, 72, 76, 78

Poker Lotto: 6, 9, 3, A, K

Classic Lotto: 4, 5, 8, 19, 21, 38

Double Play: 10, 28, 29, 31, 32, 42

Saturday jackpot: $12.15M

Powerball: 19, 43, 47, 60, 68; 10

Wednesday jackpot: $40M

