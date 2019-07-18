Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, July 18
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 737, 8832
Evening: 646, 2135
Fantasy 5: 7, 11, 12, 19, 20
Double Play: 10, 13, 17, 25, 35
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 11, 22, 25, 30, 35, 46, 50, 56, 62, 64, 65, 66, 70, 71, 72, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 4♦, 7♠, J♥, 8♣, 4♣
