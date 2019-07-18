LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 737, 8832

Evening: 646, 2135

Fantasy 5: 7, 11, 12, 19, 20

Double Play: 10, 13, 17, 25, 35

Friday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 11, 22, 25, 30, 35, 46, 50, 56, 62, 64, 65, 66, 70, 71, 72, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 4, 7, J, 8, 4

