LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 273, 3266

Evening: 167, 0668

Fantasy 5: 2, 5, 16, 22, 39

Double Play: 2, 15, 25, 32, 38

Saturday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 2, 9, 13, 16, 22, 23, 28, 31, 32, 33, 49, 52, 58, 60, 65, 66, 67, 73, 74, 75, 80

Poker Lotto: 2, 10, A, 5, 7

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/07/19/michigan-lottery-numbers/39706475/