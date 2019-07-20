LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Midday: 005, 4897

Evening: 317, 6842

Fantasy 5: 6, 10, 11, 17, 34

Fantasy 5 Double Play: 8, 17, 18, 29, 34

- Sunday jackpot: $110K

Lotto 47: 2, 19, 21, 33, 35, 45

Lotto 47 Double Play: 5, 18, 19, 32, 34, 44

- Wednesday jackpot:$12.7M

Keno: 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 41, 45, 48, 50, 53, 58, 62, 68, 70, 75

Powerball: 5, 26, 36, 64, 69

- Powerball: 19

- Power Play: 3

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/07/20/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-july-th/39788861/