Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, July 20th
Midday: 005, 4897
Evening: 317, 6842
Fantasy 5: 6, 10, 11, 17, 34
Fantasy 5 Double Play: 8, 17, 18, 29, 34
- Sunday jackpot: $110K
Lotto 47: 2, 19, 21, 33, 35, 45
Lotto 47 Double Play: 5, 18, 19, 32, 34, 44
- Wednesday jackpot:$12.7M
Keno: 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 41, 45, 48, 50, 53, 58, 62, 68, 70, 75
Powerball: 5, 26, 36, 64, 69
- Powerball: 19
- Power Play: 3
