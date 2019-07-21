LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 656, 6113

Evening: 348, 4214

Fantasy 5: 11, 16, 23, 29, 31

Double Play: 7, 13, 17, 30, 33

Monday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 2, 8, 12, 14, 15, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28, 30, 37, 45, 48, 51, 53, 59, 61, 70, 72, 74

Poker Lotto: 10, 9, J, 8, K

