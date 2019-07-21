Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, July 21
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 656, 6113
Evening: 348, 4214
Fantasy 5: 11, 16, 23, 29, 31
Double Play: 7, 13, 17, 30, 33
Monday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 2, 8, 12, 14, 15, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28, 30, 37, 45, 48, 51, 53, 59, 61, 70, 72, 74
Poker Lotto: 10♠, 9♣, J♦, 8♥, K♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/07/21/michigan-lottery-numbers/39791183/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.