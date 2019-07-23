Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, July 22
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 421, 3127
Evening: 357, 1677
Fantasy 5: 1, 7, 13, 28, 31
Double Play: 5, 11, 12, 30, 35
Tuesday jackpot: $142K
Keno: 2, 8, 16, 21, 25, 26, 29, 32, 35, 46, 47, 49, 51, 52, 55, 63, 67, 74, 75, 78, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 9♦, K♠, A♥, K♣, 7♣
Lucky for Life: 5, 31, 33, 41, 47; 17
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/07/23/michigan-lottery-numbers/39795881/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.