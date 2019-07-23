LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 421, 3127

Evening: 357, 1677

Fantasy 5: 1, 7, 13, 28, 31

Double Play: 5, 11, 12, 30, 35

Tuesday jackpot: $142K

Keno: 2, 8, 16, 21, 25, 26, 29, 32, 35, 46, 47, 49, 51, 52, 55, 63, 67, 74, 75, 78, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 9, K, A, K, 7

Lucky for Life: 5, 31, 33, 41, 47; 17

