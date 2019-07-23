Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, July 23
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 928, 4588
Evening: 430, 0680
Fantasy 5: 6, 14, 25, 28, 30
Double Play: 7, 11, 19, 27, 38
Wednesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 23, 25, 29, 30, 34, 37, 49, 53, 56, 59, 64, 65, 68, 75, 77
Poker Lotto: 7♠, 8♠, 10♣, 9♥, K♥
Mega Millions: 1, 4, 23, 40, 45; 11
Tuesday jackpot: $168M
