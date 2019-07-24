Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, July 24
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 227, 6082
Evening: 054, 8597
Fantasy 5: 7, 15, 16, 26, 29
Double Play: 12, 13, 27, 28, 33
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 7, 9, 13, 14, 15, 25, 36, 37, 43, 44, 50, 53, 56, 57, 62, 63, 64, 66, 69, 70, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: 9♠, 3♥, 6♦, 9♥, Q♥
Classic Lotto: 6, 17, 24, 31, 35, 43
Double Play: 6, 13, 30, 31, 40, 44
Saturday jackpot: $13.3M
