These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 227, 6082

Evening: 054, 8597

Fantasy 5: 7, 15, 16, 26, 29

Double Play: 12, 13, 27, 28, 33

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 7, 9, 13, 14, 15, 25, 36, 37, 43, 44, 50, 53, 56, 57, 62, 63, 64, 66, 69, 70, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: 9, 3, 6, 9, Q

Classic Lotto: 6, 17, 24, 31, 35, 43

Double Play: 6, 13, 30, 31, 40, 44

Saturday jackpot: $13.3M

