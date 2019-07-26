LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 796, 2401

Evening: 867, 5666

Fantasy 5: 9, 17, 24, 30, 31

Double Play: 2, 4, 22, 25, 33

Friday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 5, 9, 13, 14, 21, 30, 34, 36, 40, 44, 50, 51, 52, 54, 57, 64, 65, 67, 73, 76, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: A, 2, 6, 9, A

Lucky for Life: 26, 29, 35, 37, 48; 3

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/07/26/michigan-lottery-numbers/39807587/