Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, July 25
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 796, 2401
Evening: 867, 5666
Fantasy 5: 9, 17, 24, 30, 31
Double Play: 2, 4, 22, 25, 33
Friday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 5, 9, 13, 14, 21, 30, 34, 36, 40, 44, 50, 51, 52, 54, 57, 64, 65, 67, 73, 76, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: A♣, 2♦, 6♥, 9♥, A♠
Lucky for Life: 26, 29, 35, 37, 48; 3
