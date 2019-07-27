Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, July 27
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, July 27:
Classic Lotto: 47 03-11-27-34-36-42
Estimated jackpot: $13.3 million
Poker Lotto: KS-6D-6H-3S-10S
Midday Daily 3: 9-6-2
Midday Daily 4: 7-0-7-4
Daily 3: 7-7-9
Daily 4: 2-0-4-0
Fantasy 5: 03-05-12-30-35
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno: 10-16-21-23-37-39-41-43-45-49-51-54-60-69-71-72-74-75-77-78-79-80
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball: 01-19-31-48-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
