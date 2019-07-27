LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, July 27:

Classic Lotto: 47 03-11-27-34-36-42

Estimated jackpot: $13.3 million

Poker Lotto: KS-6D-6H-3S-10S

Midday Daily 3: 9-6-2

Midday Daily 4: 7-0-7-4

Daily 3: 7-7-9

Daily 4: 2-0-4-0

Fantasy 5: 03-05-12-30-35

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 10-16-21-23-37-39-41-43-45-49-51-54-60-69-71-72-74-75-77-78-79-80

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball: 01-19-31-48-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

